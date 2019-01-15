AJ Tracey Drops Deluxe Version Of His LP And A Brand New Track

AJ Tracey has launched a deluxe version of his eponymous LP, ‘AJ Tracey’, and unveiled a new track to accompany it.

The West London MC linked with Not3s and MoStack to make the club-ready ‘Floss’ to coincide with the launch of the deluxe version of his eponymous LP.

It's one of five new tracks on the deluxe album, which also includes appearances from Young Adz, SahBabii and SAFE, plus a special bonus remix of AJ Tracey’s 2018 hit ‘Butterflies’, now featuring dancehall megastar Popcaan.

Tune into ‘Floss’ and watch the new visuals now.

