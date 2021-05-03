AJ Tracey Digs Deep On 'Anxious'

AJ Tracey has shared his new single 'Anxious'.

The West London lyricist digs deep on the track, which is one of his most open and personal to date.

AJ inserts himself directly into the art, having a hand in everything from the Remedee helmed production to the visuals.

Online now, the beautifully contoured new video was co-directed alongside KC Locke, a bold visualisation of AJ's creativity.

A sign of greater glories to come, you can check out 'Anxious' below.

