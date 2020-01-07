AJ Tracey Announces New Album 'Flu Game'

AJ Tracey will release new album 'Flu Game' on April 16th.

The rapper's debut was an absolute smash, spawning the evergreen UKG salute 'Ladbrove Grove'.

Hard-hitting return 'Anxious' signalled his 2021 intentions, while a mysterious poster campaign hinted that something was brewing.

New album 'Flu Game' is out on April 16th, and it's led by a basketball themed digital press conference.

Watch the unveiling below.

