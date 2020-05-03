Aitch x AJ Tracey Team Up On 'Rain'

It's North meets South on new single 'Rain' with Aitch and AJ Tracey trading blows.

A true face off, it finds the Manchester MC working alongside his West London counterpart, and the pair bring the levels on a seismic single.

Out now, 'Rain' is a double pairing of two red hot UK rap stars, and the video transports them to Los Angeles.

Making it rain, the pair are showered in jewelry and money in the clip, a show of playful largess from two rappers racing to the top.

Tune in now.

