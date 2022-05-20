Aitch Samples Stone Roses' 'Fools Gold' On New Single '1989'

Aitch has shared his new single '1989' in full.

The track has been teased for weeks, and acts as a homage to the musical history of Manchester.

Doing it for his home city, Aitch pinches the bassline of the Stone Roses' iconic single 'Fools Gold', itself nabbed from Young MC's Hacienda favourite 'Know How'.

Opening with a snippet of debauched dialogue from Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder, the curling bass is met by a fun vocal from the rap star.

Taken from his incoming album 'Close To Home' - out on August 19th - it could well be a massive summer hit with its fusion of retro charms and punchy word play.

