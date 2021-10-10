Aitch Photograph

Aitch Performs At NFL Falcons vs Jets Game

Held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...
Aitch provided the entertainment at today's Atlanta Falcons vs New York Jets NFL game.

The NFL season touched down in North London, with Atlanta Falcons taking on the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Manchester rapper Aitch was roped in for entertainment, performing a short medley on the pitch.

However he didn't seem to click with the crowd, and their non-plussed reaction quickly became a meme.

Aitch, however, took it all in his stride, toasting the moment on his Instagram stories. Sports fans got what they came for, after all - an exciting match with Falcons defeating Jets by 27 - 20.

