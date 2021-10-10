Aitch Performs At NFL Falcons vs Jets Game

Aitch provided the entertainment at today's Atlanta Falcons vs New York Jets NFL game.

The NFL season touched down in North London, with Atlanta Falcons taking on the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Manchester rapper Aitch was roped in for entertainment, performing a short medley on the pitch.

However he didn't seem to click with the crowd, and their non-plussed reaction quickly became a meme.

Aitch came out to perform and nobody backed it… pic.twitter.com/omEaGx2wQe — Enzo (@Enzolinii) October 10, 2021

Whoever booked Aitch for the NFL halftime show have completely misjudged the age of the average NFL fan attending. #nfllondon — David (@daveyhopp) October 10, 2021

What is Aitch — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) October 10, 2021