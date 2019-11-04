Aitch: "No One Younger Than Me Is Bothered About Grime"

Aitch has given a new interview with some bold opinions about grime's impact on younger generations.

The rapper returned with a new single this week, going blow for blow with West London artist AJ Tracey.

AJ obviously came out of the grime scene, playing radio sets as a kid, but the music both make in 2020 is far removed from the sound.

Speaking to Capital Xtra, Aitch spoke about the Stormzy vs. Wiley row, and offered a different perspective.

At one point he asserts: "No one younger than me is bothered about grime..."

Aitch then asserts that he is "slightly bothered" about the sound, but only due to personal interest.

Does he have a point?

Well, it's noticeable that Stormzy returned fire to Wiley over a drill beat, emphasising the creative variety available to UK rap artists.

Equally, the grime artists who have prevailed over the past few years - Kano being a good example - have grown with their audience.

Some, however, have pointed out that Aitch does go a bit far. After all, grime has always been a London sound, and there's a slew of producers and MCs working on the fringes.

It's an interesting talking point - check out a snippet of the interview below.

While speaking about Stormzy vs Wiley, Aitch notes that generations after him don’t care about Grime.



Thoughts?



Clip via @CapitalXTRA pic.twitter.com/PIO0Gku7B3 — Don’t Alert The Stans (@datspod) March 8, 2020

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.