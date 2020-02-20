Aitch Hits Back With Moody New Single 'Raw'

Aitch has shared moody new single 'Raw'.

The rapper has dominated the past 18 months, with a string of vital releases, stellar videos, and superb freestyles.

New single 'Raw' presents a darker side to Aitch, utilising production from Whyjay and Sangy.

Out now, it's a brooding return, one that taps into shadow aspects of the young MC's persona.

He bites: "Young Aitch, big boss, I'm the Captain..."

KC Locke steers the video, with Aitch moving inside a dark warehouse.

Tune in now.

