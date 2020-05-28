Aitch Drops Eight Track Project 'Polaris'

Aitch has shared his new eight track project 'Polaris' in full.

The project is one of the Manchester MC's most in-depth to date, one that underpins his versatility.

The EP follows in the wake of singles 'Raw' and '30', as well as his smash hit 'Rain', featuring AJ Tracey and Tay Keith.

'Moston' serves as a homage to his home town, while the title itself - Polaris is the North Star, after all - shows how ingrained his identity is.

Tune in now.

