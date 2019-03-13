Aitch Blasts Back With 'Taste (Make It Shake)'

Aitch is having a good summer.

Three features, three singles, and three Top 40 moments - it's fair to say that his profile is blowing up.

New single 'Taste (Make It Shake)' lands at the perfect time, following red hot releases 'Wait' and 'Trust Me'.

It's a stellar UK rap burner, with Aitch borrowing from grime and Stateside trap, while furnishing a sound of his own.

There's plenty of Northern grit in his approach, but it's all delivered with a cheeky grin and his trademark swagger.

Online now, 'Taste (Make It Shake)' feels like a breakout moment, the point where Aitch starts to truly crossover.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.