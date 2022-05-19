Aitch Announces Long-Awaited Debut Album 'Close To Home'

Aitch has revealed plans for his debut album 'Close To Home'.

The Manchester rapper digs into his roots for the full length, melding his experiences with a thirst for new sounds.

Recent singles include 'War' with ArrDee and his No. 2 smash 'Baby' with Ashanti, while he also duelled with the mighty Giggs.

'Close To Home' will be released on August 19th, while Aitch has also started teasing new single '1989'.

An ode to Manchester's musical past, the track sampled the looping bass riff that sits behind The Stone Roses' iconic single 'Fool's Gold'.

'Close To Home' will be released on August 19th.