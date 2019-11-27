Air's Nicolas Godin Confirms New Album 'Concrete And Glass'

Air's Nicolas Godin will release new album 'Concrete And Glass' on January 24th.

The producer released his debut solo record 'Contrepoint' in 2015, and later worked on a full soundtrack project.

New album 'Concrete And Glass' is a further step into the unknown, informed by visual art and modern architecture.

Landing on January 24th, the record uses architectural reference points, something Air had toyed with in the past.

The new album takes this one step further, with Nicolas Godin sharing new song 'The Foundation' as a case in point.

Cola Boyy appears on guest vocals, with Godin using Pierre Koenig’s Case Study House #21 as a "starting point" for the session.

Nicolas Godin explains...

Well, at least that’s how I presented the music to its future singer, Cola Boyy. I told him about the project’s architectural origins, explaining that he must let his own personal inspiration run free for the lyrics.

I always thought that a concept was always the perfect way to start a record, but then you should soon let the music take over. A good record is one in which the music seizes control pretty fast. I’ve applied this rule to each album I’ve been lucky enough to record, with only one mantra: ‘It’s the music that decides’.

This song is the perfect example of this.

Greg Barnes shot the superb 16mm video - tune in now.

'Concrete And Glass' will be released on January 24th.

