AIM Awards 2021: Full Nominations Announced

Arlo Parks and Working Men's Club are amongst those nominated for this year's AIM Awards.

The ceremony toasts the very best of the independent sector, who have worked under such strenuous circumstances during the pandemic.

Looking at big names and underground heroes, the AIM Awards returns on August 25th. It'll be a virtual event once more, with hosts Tiffany Calver and Jamz Supernova linking to spearhead the ceremony.

The full list of nominations is online, with the likes of AJ Tracey, Bicep, Che Lingo, Floating Points, and Fontaines D.C. all gaining multiple nods.

Arlo Parks is the hot favourite, however, receiving four nominations; dance-punk renegades Working Men's Club are close on her heels, with placements in three categories.

On her four nominations, Arlo Parks comments: “What an honour to be nominated for four AIM Awards!! This is far beyond my wildest dreams and I’m so glad my work has reached this far and touched so many, especially in these tumultuous times.”

Working Men's Club add: “It’s a real honour to be nominated for three AIM Awards, many thanks to AIM and to everyone that has backed our record. We can’t wait to be back out playing in front of real people as soon as possible.”

Tiffany Calver returns as presenter, and she comments:

“Having presented the ceremony in 2020, this will be marking a year of the world being in a global pandemic, a year where music and community really helped so many of us get through the tough times. To be able to celebrate the innovators and independent artists that flourished through such a challenging period is a true honour. I'm so excited to be co-hosting alongside Jamz this time, and continuing to champion great music as we have both done on a weekly basis with our individual shows and channels.”

AIM Awards 2021 takes place on August 25th.

Full list of nominees:

UK Independent Breakthrough in association with YouTube Music

Arlo Parks (Transgressive Records)

Conducta (Kiwi Rekords)

India Jordan (Ninja Tune)

Rina Sawayama (Dirty Hit)

Working Men's Club (Heavenly Recordings)

International Breakthrough in association with Deezer

Bicep (Ninja Tune)

Fontaines D.C. (Partisan Records)

Jayda G (Ninja Tune)

박혜진 Park Hye Jin (Ninja Tune)

Tkay Maidza (4AD)

Best Independent Track in association with Facebook

Arlo Parks - Hope (Transgressive Records)

Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - Heartbreak (OUTLIER - Ninja Tune)

ENNY - Peng Black Girls ft. Amia Brave (FAMM)

Katy J Pearson - Take Back The Radio (Heavenly Recordings)

Lava La Rue - Magpie (Marathon Artists)

Mustafa - Air Forces (Young)

serpentwithfeet - Fellowship (Secretly Canadian)

Shygirl - TASTY (Because Music)

Squid - Narrator ft. Martha Skye Murphy (Warp Records)

Tkay Maidza - Shook (4AD)

Best Independent Album in association with Spotify

Arlo Parks - Collapsed in Sunbeams (Transgressive Records)

Che Lingo - The Worst Generation (7Wallace Music)

Dry Cleaning - New Long Leg (4AD)

Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra - Promises (Luaka Bop)

Krust - The Edge of Everything (Crosstown Rebels)

Moses Sumney - græ (Jagjaguwar)

Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher (Dead Oceans)

Speaker Music - Black Nationalist Sonic Weaponry (Planet Mu)

Rian Treanor - File Under UK Metaplasm (Planet Mu)

Working Men's Club - Working Men's Club (Heavenly Recordings)

Best [Difficult] Second Album in association with BBC Radio 6 Music

AJ Tracey - Flu Game (Revenge Records)

Bicep - Isles (Ninja Tune)

Dream Wife - So When You Gonna... (Lucky Number)

Fontaines D.C. - A Hero's Death (Partisan Records)

Leon Vynehall - Rare, Forever (Ninja Tune)

Best Independent Remix in association with SoundCloud

Bon Bon (Mike Lindsay Remix) - Songhoy Blues (Transgressive Records)

Fair Chance ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Lil B (Floating Points Remix) - Thundercat (Brainfeeder)

megapunk (Elkka Remix) - Ela Minus (Domino)

soulboy (IZCO Remix) - p-rallel, Greentea Peng (Different Recordings)

Sweat ft. LIZ (SOPHIE Remix) - Sonikku (Bella Union)

One To Watch in association with BBC Music Introducing

Che Lingo (7Wallace Music)

ENNY (FAMM)

Lava La Rue (Marathon Artists)

Nova Twins (Nova Twins Ltd)

TSHA (Ninja Tune)

Best Creative Packaging

AJ Tracey - Flu Game (Special Edition) (Revenge Records)

Figaro de Montmartre - Emotion Soap (Figaro de Montmartre)

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Eco Wax Editions (Heavenly Recordings and Flightless Records)

Sleaford Mods - Spare Ribs (Rough Trade Records)

Working Men's Club - Working Men's Club (RAW Edition) (Heavenly Recordings)

Best Independent Video in association with Vevo

Arlo Parks - Hope (Transgressive Records)

Julien Baker - Hardline (Matador Records)

Kojaque - No Hands (Different Recordings)

Novo Amor – If We’re Being Honest (AllPoints)

Wesley Joseph - Thrilla (EEVILTWINN)

Best Independent Label in association with [Integral]

4AD

Dead Oceans

Forever Living Originals

Partisan Records

Transgressive Records

Best Small Label in association with Believe

Athens of the North

Finesse Foreva

Killing Moon

Sonic Cathedral

Strut Records

Indie Champion in association with MCPS

Bandcamp

Love Record Stores

Diversity Champion

Paulette Long

