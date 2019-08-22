AIM Awards 2020 Turn Digital

Moses Boyd and Digga D have grabbed three nominations each at the AIM Awards 2020.

The long-running celebration of musical independence goes digital this year, taking place on August 12th.

The wide-ranging ceremony will be live streamed, with the full nominations being confirmed.

Drill artist Digga D and jazz trailblazer Moses Boyd grab three nominations each, with Floating Points and Flying Lotus gaining two.

Tony Allen will be awarded the Outstanding Contribution To Music - the afrobeat pioneer died earlier this year.

Arlo Parks will perform at the virtual event, while the public will be able to vote for Best Live Act - the shortlist includes 54 independent artists, and you can check out the list HERE.

AIM CEO Paul Pacifico comments:

"As the ceremony evolves into a virtual event, it’s wonderful to see that this year’s list of nominees is also firmly on the cultural cutting edge. This is an eclectic and talented group of artists that truly represents the breadth, depth and diversity of independent music which these awards exist to celebrate."

"With our new virtual format opening the door to an exciting range of possibilities, we can’t wait to reveal what we have in store for August, and see where this year takes us."

AIM Awards 2020 takes place on August 12th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.