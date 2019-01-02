Aimée Takes Control With New Single 'Don't Call Me Pretty'

Rising pop force Aimée has shared her new single 'Don't Call Me Pretty'.

Each new release from the Universal Music signee takes her closer to her goal, the work of an artist with the world at her feet.

A profoundly independent voice, Aimée surges into fresh realms with her latest pop missile.

Out now, 'Don't Call Me Pretty' is about discarding patriarchal notions of femininity, pushing past preconceived notions of what a female artist could and should do within her industry.

"I think this song can be applied to anyone who has ever been judged on their appearance," she reflects, "and has had all their other abilities, complexities and personality left unconsidered because the focus has been entirely on how they look."

Amid 90s leaning rave pop production, the newcomer sings: "I hope you know that I'm more than what meets the eye / Let me give you some advice - don't call me pretty..."

We're able to share the full lyric video, diving into her journal to allow fresh perspectives on the song.

Tune in now.

Catch Aimée in Dublin venue Whelan's on March 27th.

