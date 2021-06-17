Ailsa Tully Launches Her New EP With 'Greedy'

Rising songwriter Ailsa Tully has announced a new EP, ‘Holy Isle’. It is a stunning break-up EP that defies any expectations you may have for her songwriting – the vulnerability is there, but it is stamped with a tone of empathy as opposed to anger, a state new found singles rarely find themselves in.

The announcement coincides with the release of lead single ‘Greedy’, a track that offers a dramatic journey through playful instrumentals.

Ailsa reflects: “‘Greedy’ is about the intensity of new beginnings and transitional stages of life where everything feels very raw. It is about the all-consuming feeling of wanting someone and opening myself up to the world in a new and messy way”.

The Welsh songwriter sets the driving tone here with another break of tradition. An informative period of growth has incorporated new developments into Ailsa’s music, including cello that cements an ability to throw away the rulebook and form a distinct voice backed by instrumental interplay, introducing an uncomfortable discord to her new tunes.

The mesmerising ‘Holy Isle’ EP is due August 20th alongside a slew of UK tour dates, alongside fellow talented British group Another Sky.

Check out 'Greedy' below.

Words: Finlay Holden

