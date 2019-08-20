Ailbhe Reddy's 'Between Your Teeth' Is A Real Gift

Irish songwriter Ailbhe Reddy has shared her potent new single 'Between Your Teeth'.

A flurry of singles and tour supports - she'll play alongside Big Thief and Paul Weller in 2021 - have established Ailbhe as a force to be reckoned with, a pure, poetic voice.

Debut album 'Personal History' is slated to land on October 2nd, pushing her folk-hewn styles into an indie rock lane.

It's a wonderful mixture, something aided by production from Erland Cooper and SOAK collaborator Tommy McLaughlin.

"It’s about the frustration of being unable to communicate in a relationship," she says of the album. "Both people hold things back because they either don’t want, or don’t know, how to express themselves. While travelling alone, I always spent a lot of time thinking too much about past conversations and wondering what words were being held back between another person’s teeth..."

New single 'Between Your Teeth' epitomises this, with her crisp lyricism delving into the personal while still rising above any simple definition of melancholy.

Allowing the melodies to interweave, it's a nuanced statement of emotional complexity, one that manages to be both simple and profound.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Ciaran O’Brien

