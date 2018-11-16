Aidan Moffat x RM Hubbert Share 'A Ghost Story For Christmas'

Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert have shared new festive track 'A Ghost Story For Christmas'.

The Scottish duo have recorded a full Christmas themed album, with 'Ghost Stories For Christmas' set to land on December 7th.

With a short burst of live shows set to accompany the release, it looks like a Cool Yule for two of our favourite Caledonian songwriters.

New song 'A Ghost Story For Christmas' is online, and its dazzling lyrical word-play is worth the price of admission alone.

A super collaboration, it captures that slightly gothic feeling Christmas can bring - think A Christmas Carol or even the first Gremlins film... but with a sparse, folk-hewn backing of course.

Tune in now.

Catch Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert at the following shows:

December

11 Newcastle Cluny

12 London Oslo

13 Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

14 Manchester Soup Kitchen

Ticket LINK.

