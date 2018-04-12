Aidan Moffat x RM Hubbert Cover 'Lonely This Christmas'

Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert has shared their sombre treatment of Mud's festive classic 'Lonely This Christmas'.

The Scottish songwriters team up once more on new album 'Ghost Stories For Christmas', a dose of dirty, caustic, but certainly never maudlin festive fare.

Heading out on tour for a bunch of Advent shows, the two have shared album cut 'Lonely This Christmas' and it acts a neat microcosm of what's on the full record.

A slowed down treatment of the Mud classic, it taps into that fear of being alone at Christmas, and does so in an effecting, almost self-effacing, way.

Tune in now.

Catch Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert at the following shows:

December

11 Newcastle Cluny

12 London Oslo

13 Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

14 Manchester Soup Kitchen

