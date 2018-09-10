Aidan Moffat x RM Hubbert Announce New Christmas Album

Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert will release new album 'Ghost Stories For Christmas' on December 7th.

The pair have developed a close creative relationship, culminating in last year's wonderful full length 'Here Lies The Body'.

With supermarkets beginning to sneak selection boxes back on to the shelves, the Scottish duo have decided to play them at their own game.

New festive album 'Ghost Stories For Christmas' arrives on December 7th, and was seemingly born from an impromptu writing sessions in the middle of summer.

“Then, on a nice, sunny, summer morning, I phoned Hubby and suggested we just do a whole album,” says Moffat. “We were really enjoying it – there’s something pleasantly perverse about recording Christmas songs in summer clothes – so we just kept going.”

The results veer from the musical rendering of a Hans Christian Anderson fairytale to a cover of Yazoo’s synth classic 'Only You'.

So, can Aidan Moffat follow in the footsteps of Alison Moyet?

Find out below.

Catch Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert at the following seasonal shows:

December

11 Newcastle Cluny

12 London Oslo

13 Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

14 Manchester Soup Kitchen

For tickets to the latest Aidan Moffat x RM Hubbert shows click HERE.

