Aidan Moffat Teases Nyx Nótt Project

Aidan Moffat has offered another preview of his new Nyx Nótt project.

The Scottish songwriter has been building the largely instrumental project for some time, often working late into the night.

“I’d work on it when everyone else at home was in bed,” he commented recently. “I don't sleep very well and I'm very much a nighthawk, so the music I made was naturally nocturnal.”

New album 'Aux Pieds De La Nuit' brings together these experiments, with the record set to land on February 14th.

Aidan Moffat has shared a fresh preview, one that moves between free jazz, warped soundtrack elements, and flecks of electronica.

Online now, it's a fascinating broadcast from the wee small hours...

Aidan Moffat will release new album 'Aux Pieds De La Nuit' on February 14th.

