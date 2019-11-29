Aidan Moffat Introduces Nyx Nótt Project

Aidan Moffat has launched his new Nyx Nótt project.

The Scottish songwriter has used alter egos before - his fantastic L. Pierre project, for example - and he returns to this on his latest venture.

Nyx Nótt is largely instrumental, and new album 'Au Pieds De La Nuit' lands on February 14th through Melodic.

There's a murky, twilight feeling to the project, a subdued sense of sound. Aidan Moffat explains:

“I’d work on it when everyone else at home was in bed. I don't sleep very well and I'm very much a nighthawk, so the music I made was naturally nocturnal.”

Three new songs have been shared, moving from lugubrious (un)easy listening to jazz elements via Spaghetti Western style guitar.

Fascinating stuff - tune in now.

