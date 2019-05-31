Aidan Moffat And RM Hubbert Confirm Conscious Uncoupling

Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert have confirmed their 'conscious uncoupling'.

The Scottish songwriters make a formidable pair, with their hectic schedule including a full studio album, a Christmas album, a live LP, and a run of live shows.

However it's time for them to focus on other projects, with the duo confirming their intentions to go their separate ways.

It all ends with a new single and a climactic run of live dates, with the last ever Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert show taking place at St. Luke's in Glasgow on September 22nd.

Incoming seven inch single 'Cut To Black' is billed as an 'epilogue' to their studio album 'Here Lies The Body' - check it out now.

Catch Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert at the following shows:

August

5 Newcastle Cluny 2

16 London Omeara

17 Crickhowell Green Man Festival

18 York The Crescent

September

19 Dundee Gardyne Theatre

20 Edinburgh Summerhall

21 Aberdeen Music Hall (True North Festival, supporting The Twilight Sad)

22 Glasgow St. Luke’s

