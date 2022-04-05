Ahadadream Announces New 'Homecoming' EP

Ahadadream has laid out plans for new 'Homecoming' EP.
The London based producer enjoyed an incredible 2021, with some wonderful performances and the ongoing success of Dialled In.
A trip to his birthplace in Pakistan saw Ahadadream lead production workshops, and these experiences have in turn broadened his music.
New EP 'Homecoming' is out on June 1st, a four tracker that moves from aspects of his heritage, through to grime production techniques, and the influence of gqom.
New track 'Piano Skank' is online now, imbued with a hefty dose of club energy is also evolves rapidly, in real-time, perpetually refusing to be pinned down.
Tune in now.
Tracklist:
1. Rainfall ft. Mxshi Mo
2. Piano Skank
3. Spaceship
4. Peak
