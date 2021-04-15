Aga Ujma's 'Night' Is A Whispered Incantation

Polish riser Aga Ujma has shared her new song 'Night' in full.

The polymath's new EP is out on May 13th via Slow Dance Records, the title a conscious echo of William Blake's poetry.

'Songs Of Innocence And Experience' is incoming, and it's marked by a willingness to surge towards full expression, no matter the cost.

New song 'Night' is online now, a beautiful work that sits in a lane of its own; blissfully innocent, it's also marked by an encroaching darkness.

"The song is inspired by Pauline Oliveiros’ Sonic Meditations - a set of beautiful listening exercises that I discovered in my library at uni and that I would recommend everyone to try. Number 5 meditations instructions are as follows: Take a walk at night. Walk so silently that the bottoms of your feet become ears.."

"I did it one night and wrote a poem afterwards which became the lyrics to the song. Then I started going for walks at night by myself a lot. I really loved my first neighbourhood in London. I would walk, dance by myself on the street, imagine I am dancing on the rooftops and on the top of cars and phone booths. There is this beautiful sports centre where me and my housemates would sneak into and roam around when coming home from a night out, it is such a breathtaking space when no one else is around, and I really wanted to include it in the video."

There's a uniquely organic quality to Aga's work, one that takes her in some sweet but entirely unexpected directions.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Fly Cheng

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.