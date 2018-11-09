ag. Share Tender New Song 'All Falls Down'

Ross Quinn and Andrew Goddard have - between them, at least - traversed the globe with music.

Pursuing solo careers as DJs and producers, they found success, but always yearned for something more.

Linking as ag., the two have moved inward, producing some of their most personal, and most creative music yet.

New album 'Servia' is due for release on September 28th, pitting beautifully equipped digital production against soothing songwriting elements.

'All Falls Down' is expertly done, achieving that innate balance needed for something truly striking.

The visuals build upon their suggestive, cinematic realm, and engrossing, emotional clip.

Tune in now.

