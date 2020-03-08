A.G. Cook Links With Utada Hikaru For 'One Last Kiss'

A.G. Cook has collaborated with Japanese superstar Utada Hikaru on new single 'One Last Kiss'.

A fondness for Japanese culture has always been at the core of the PC Music aesthetic, with producer A.G. Cook driving this forwards.

His appreciation and respect for Japanese music has brought him into contact with some of the country's biggest stars, resulting in some breathtaking crossover moments.

Utada Hikaru is a huge, huge icon in Japan, notably making incursions on Western ears through to key moments on the Kingdom Hearts soundtracks.

New single 'One Last Kiss' finds Utada and A.G. Cook working in tandem, a colossal future pop moment that appears in the new anime film Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon A Time.

Tune in now.

