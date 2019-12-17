A.G. Cook Has Remixed Caroline Polachek

A.G. Cook has delivered a potent remix of Caroline Polachek.

The songwriter's new solo album 'Pang' is out now, a superbly original pop creation that broke all the rules it could find.

Packing out London's Hoxton Hall in October, she returns in 2020 for a night at London's Heaven on March 11th.

Album highlight 'So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings' has been re-worked, with PC Music founder and Charli XCX collaborator A.G. Cook on production duties.

Spinning the song in a more succinct club-leaning direction, it's a fun, outrageously colourful remix.

A. G. Cook explains...

"The original version has so many satisfying interlocking parts, with Caroline’s voice being the key. So I thought it would be nice to change the locks, change the key, and streamline it into a more heavenly club anthem."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.