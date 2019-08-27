A.G. Cook Drops New Pop Squelcher 'Lifeline'

Avant pop producer A.G. Cook has dropped his new single 'Lifeline'.

The PC Music artist has spent the past 12 months working with Charli XCX, helping to conceive some epic collaborations in the process.

Returning to solo duties to mark a fresh phase for PC Music, A.G. Cook has decided to share a "selfish earworm".

All lurid synths and day-glo colours smeared across a digital canvas, it's a kind of introverted power ballad, an "unstable song" that falls apart before finding itself renewed.

Undeniably creative, it adds a sense of heart to PC Music's avant pop flirtations. He comments:

"The melody at the core of 'Lifeline' is this repetitive, insistent and slightly selfish ear-worm that I've been living with for too long now. In the end, the easiest way to deal with it was to leave it in a warm petri dish and let it do its own thing."

"A few years later I found myself with this young, unstable song, and somehow nurtured it to become a power ballad. The track has a life of its own, but like most children and laboratory experiments, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree."

Tune in now.