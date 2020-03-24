"Africa Has To Matter" Burna Boy Introduces New Single 'Wonderful'

Burna Boy has shared his new single 'Wonderful'.

The Nigerian icon's new album 'Twice As Tall' is incoming, slated for release later this summer.

New single 'Wonderful' leads the way, and it finds Burna Boy marrying its message of self-empowerment, pride, and perseverance, to a broader sense of the times.

Opening with that powerful a capella intro, it rises to a bouncing, buoyant sense of energy, larger-than-life in every sense.

He comments: "It’s important for me to show that music is a uniting force that transcends state lines, barriers and borders. This song is about the ‘wonders’ of seeing the impact of my music on people’s lives as they shared their joy, pain and pleasure with me while I toured the world..."

"It serves as a note that no matter how far you go, or how hard you work; you must be ready to come home, the pandemic forced us all to take refuge in our homes. Above all, Africa is home, it is the motherland to all people. For us to truly matter, Africa has to matter."

Tune in now.

