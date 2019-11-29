Afghan Whigs Greg Dulli Announces Debut Solo Album 'Random Desire'

Afghan Whigs legend Greg Dulli has announced plans for his new album 'Random Desire'.

The band wound down after a full length album in 2017, allowing the songwriter space to try something different.

Seemingly taking his cue from teenage heroes Prince and Todd Rundgren, the new record pushes Dulli into fresh realms.

Due out on February 21st, the title 'Random Desire' is a play on “random selection”, the method used to locate the recipients in a psychological test where everyone has an “equal chance of being chosen as a subject”.

A short UK run is planned for March, with Greg Dulli's new single 'Pantomima' available to stream now.

‘Random Desire’ tracklisting:

1. Pantomima

2. Sempre

3. Marry Me

4. The Tide

5. Scorpio

6. It Falls Apart

7. A Ghost

8. Lockless

9. Black Moon

10. Slow Pan

