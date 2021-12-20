aespa Share Stunning Take On 'Dreams Come True'

K-Pop icons aespa have shared a stunning take on 1998 hit 'Dreams Come True'.

The track was originally a hit for S.E.S back in 1998, and remains a pivotal moment in the evolution of Korean pop music.

As part of SM’s Remastering Project a new generation of Korean artists are giving classic hits like this a makeover, reintroducing them to younger fans.

'Dreams Come True' is given a future-fixated overhaul by the majestic aespa, who grasp the ethereal nature of the original.

Adding crisp pop and hip-hop elements to the production, it's a thrilling reinvention, while the tightly choreographed video features alien-like flora surrounding the group.

It all builds to that scintillating chorus: “Funny how all dreams come true / My dreams come true / It’ll protect me / Even tiny love that I’ve cherished / You make me feel so good...”

Tune in now.

