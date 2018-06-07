Aeris Roves Excels On 'Banks'

Aeris Rovers has always been surrounded by music.

Even as a kid he would sift through whatever records were in his house, entranced by the voices that came out of the stereo.

Roy Orbison, Northern Soul, vintage (for which read 90s) R&B, and the confessional songwriting of Frank Ocean all mingle in his work, with much more to come.

Spending his childhood in Yorkshire, Aeris later moved to Charlton to be with his father.

"There’s always been family problems, like addiction, and as a young person you either react well or react in the worst way, and I don't think I responded particularly well to it," he recalls now. "So the decision was made that Yorkshire wasn’t the best place to be, and I went with it."

New single 'Banks' is a real marker, a mature, beautifully constructed song that hints at his mosaic of influences while also refusing to be pigeon-holed.

He explains: "'Banks' encompasses me as a creative. I produced and wrote the song, which is important to me. It didn't take very long to come up with which always pleases me as an artist; the creative process isn't always as seamless, but when I don't have to chop and change an idea it usually means I've been able to alleviate a stress effectively. I hope the listener knows they have a sincere representation of my emotions on this record."

Tune in now.

Aeris Roves will play London's Courtyard Theatre on September 27th.

