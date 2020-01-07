AEO's 'Chills' Shows His Flair

South London alt-soul artist AEO returns with new single 'Chills'.

Blessed with an incredible voice, AEO has gospel leanings, something exemplified by the fullness of his expression.

Matching this with some cutting edge R&B tropes, recent singles such as 'Vibes' and 'Your Love' has shown an emphatic side to his artistry.

New single 'Chills' raises the levels once more, with AEO depicting "a love story gone wrong..."

Lyrics that deal with heartbreak and healing, the vocalist is joined by Spesh 90 on the new single.

AEO calls it "an anthem for the recovery and healing stage, it is for when you end up doing better than they thought you would."

The video features a stunning performance from AEO - tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.