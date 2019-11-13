Adwaith Share Plans For New Double A-Side Single

Welsh group Adwaith have shared plans for a brand new double A-side single.

The band released their debut album 'Melyn' to underground acclaim, securing a nomination for that Welsh Music Prize 2019.

Brooding, enigmatic guitar pop that recalls everyone from Warpaint to Siouxsie and the Banshees, with shades of the Breeders in there, too.

Moving quickly, this new double A-side single finds Adwaith surging into fresh territory, with its taut, slate-grey guitar pop somehow both menacing and intoxicatingly beautiful.

'Orange Sofa' has a coy edge, but it's actually about smalltown frustration. Holly Singer states: "'Orange Sofa' is about the feeling of being stuck in your hometown at a dead end. We wrote it sat on the orange sofa in Heledd's house where we have been practising for the past four years, so we gave the song this self reflective title."

On the flip, 'Byd Ffug' is this playful, rhythm-heavy return, one that emerged from lengthy jams in their rehearsal room.

Gwenllian Anthony says: "The inspiration behind it was our jams, experimenting with different sounds/pedals and genres. We wanted to create something fun that you could dance too."

The song itself translates as 'False World', with Hollie adding: "It's basically a middle finger to people who mug you off and take advantage of your kindness".

Tune in now.

Catch Adwaith at the following shows:

December

13 Carmarthen Tap House 72

January

20 Bognor Regis Rockaway Beach 2020

Photo Credit: The Shoot

