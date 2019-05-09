ADULT. Focus On John Cage's Legacy With New 4'33" Short Film

Mute isn't so much a record label as the central point in a nervous system of artists, outsiders, vagabonds, and wayfaring strangers.

The label holds this gravitational pull, an ability to seek out and define artists who might otherwise drift endlessly through the inky cosmos.

New release 'STUMM443' lands with a hefty thump on October 4th, an ambitious, expertly designed box set featuring a raft of unheard material.

Contributors to the release include Yann Tiersen, Goldfrapp, Depeche Mode, Liars, Silicon Teens, Erasure, K Á R Y Y N, Irmin Schmidt and many more... although perhaps 'unheard' is the wrong word.

Deeply conceptual, 'STUMM433' essentially hinges on varying interpretations on John Cage's seminal work '4'33" - famously dominated by silence.

ADULT. are long-time friends of Mute, and immediately agreed to take part in the project, even shooting a short film to elaborate on their ideas.

The results are thrilling, a kind of 'Metal Machine Music' edition of '4'33"' that throbs with electricity. ADULT. comment...

Being asked to be involved with MUTE 4.0 (1978>TOMORROW) is an incredible honour, not only have we been countlessly inspired by Daniel Miller in every conceivable way, shape, and form over the past thirty years, but likewise have we been inspired by the work of John Cage.

From our 2013 record 'The Way Things Fall' (an album of total chance) to guest editing the critical journal Detroit Research, where we included a sheet of John Cage's score Aria which uses no musical notation, but instead colourful graphical lines and black squares.

To us Cage represents someone who pushed boundaries, fucked with formula, and opened the work up for chance. For our recreation of his monumental piece '4'33"', we left it up to the hums of the amps in the studio to do the work or not to do the work.

Tune in below.

