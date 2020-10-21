Adulkt Life Share Dual-Single 'JNR Showtime', 'New Curfew'

Adulkt Life have shared dual-single 'JNR Showtime' and 'New Curfew'.

The band is formed by members of Huggy Bear and Male Bonding, a sure stamp of authority if ever we saw it.

New album 'Book Of Curses' is out on November 6th, with the group sharing a two-part preview.

'JNR Showtime' finds Chris Rowley broaching the subject of child abuse with palpable rage, while 'New Curfew' - the album's affecting closer - deals with the contradictions of watching youthful protest as a parent.

Tune in now.

Adulkt Life's debut album 'Book Of Curses' will be released on November 6th via What's Your Rupture?.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.