Adia Victoria Introduces New Aaron Dessner Produced Album

Adia Victoria has introduced her new album 'Silences'.

The record will be released on February 22nd, and follows extensive recording sessions with Aaron Dessner of The National.

Coming two years after her debut, the challenging subject matter draws from her own life.

Withdrawing from life on the road, Adia uses literature, continual reading to get back in touch with her experiences.

She explains: “I found when I went back home that the thing that disturbed me the most was the lack of activity. Having to deal with myself once again on an intimate level.”

Stark new song 'Dope Queen Blues' is online now - an unflinching return, you can check it out below.

