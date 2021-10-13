Adele's New Album '30' To Be Released On November 19th

Adele will release new album '30' on November 19th, it has been confirmed.

The much-speculated album is slowly coming into view, with Adele set to release the lead single on October 15th.

'30' is about "divorce, baby, divorce" - as Adele put it in a recent IG Live - and she's expanded on the themes in a note to fans.

Set to be released on November 19th through Columbia in the UK, it was born from "a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil..."

"I've learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way," she adds. "I've shed many layers but wrapped myself in new ones."

Later, Adele describes the album as: "my ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life..."

Ending the note with a word from a friend - who sounds suspiciously like comedian Alan Carr - she adds: "Home is where the heart is."

Here's the note in full.