Adele's Instagram Live Reveals New Album Secrets

Adele revealed a plethora of secrets about her new album during an Instagram Live session with fans.

The singer recently unveiled two separate Vogue covers - for US and UK editions - and then decided to hop on to social media in order to chat directly with fans.

The questions ranged from the intimate - a non-plussed "what do that mean?" after being asked for her 'body count' - to the more directly creative.

Asked what her incoming album '30' would be about, Adele replied exuberantly: "divorce, baby, divorce!"

Elsewhere, she shouted to her dogs, while also playing a surprise clip of her incoming single 'Easy On Me'.

Adele declined to rap one bars from 'Monster', admitted she's incredibly excited to hear new Beyonce material, and also rolled back her controversial Instagram post about Notting Hill Carnival - of the latter, Adele admitted that she “didn’t read the f***ing room”.

She added: "If I take it down, it's me acting like it never happened. And it did. I totally get why people felt like it was appropriating."