Adele's '30' Named UK's Biggest Selling Album Of 2021

04 · 01 · 2022

Adele's '30' has been named the biggest selling album in the UK for 2021.

The blockbuster album shattered records on its release, and notched up five consecutive weeks at the top of the UK album charts.

With an ITV special and an Oprah interview hitting the airwaves, 2021 closed with Adele re-asserting her place in music's upper echelons.

In all, more than 600,000 combined chart sales were registered, while 450,000 were physical sales - a colossal number by any metric.

As a result, Official Charts have named Adele's '30' as the best selling album in the UK for 2021.

Ed Sheeran's '=' followed in second place, with ABBA's 'Voyage' and Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' coming third and fourth, respectively.

