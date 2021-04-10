Adele's '30' Album Is On The Way - Three Signs

Robin Murray
04 · 10 · 2021

Adele's much-anticipated new album '30' is on its way, it seems.

The record-breaking singer made history with her opening three albums, released on West London independent XL Recordings.

New album '30' has been much-mooted - her first on a new major label home, it's also her first since finalising her divorce.

Speculation about the release hit fever pitch last week, when Taylor Swift brought her version of 'Red' forward by one week.

Alongside this, mysterious posters emblazoned with '30' was placed in key sites around the world:

Finally, Adele has overhauled her social sites with a swift re-skin:

So, when will '30' arrive...? Guess we'll find out shortly.

