Adele To Host Saturday Night Live

Adele has begun teasing her return.
The London icon will host Saturday Night Live on October 24th, revealing the news on Instagram.
She'll host the show, with American artist H.E.R. as the musical guest.
Adele writes: "I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?"
Here's the announce:
Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right? Itll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election...which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no! I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all. See you next week
Alongside this, fan speculation holds that October 30th is being pencilled in for Adele's new album. It's all speculation right now, mind... Adele's record breaking album '25' landed in 2015.
