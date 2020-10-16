Adele To Host Saturday Night Live

Adele has begun teasing her return.

The London icon will host Saturday Night Live on October 24th, revealing the news on Instagram.

She'll host the show, with American artist H.E.R. as the musical guest.

Adele writes: "I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?"

Here's the announce:

Alongside this, fan speculation holds that October 30th is being pencilled in for Adele's new album. It's all speculation right now, mind... Adele's record breaking album '25' landed in 2015.

