Adele Tearfully Postpones Entire Las Vegas Residency

Adele has been forced to postpone her entire Las Vegas residency.

The star was booked to play 24 nights at Caesars Palace's Colosseum, with the first performance opening tonight (January 21st).

Tickets for Weekends With Adele started at $85 before reaching $685 before booking fees; Adele was slated to earn around £500,000 per performance.

In a tearful message to fans Adele confirmed that she was postponing the entire residency, just 24 hours before the opening nights.

In a distraught message Adele said the show "just ain't ready" before adding that COVID has "played havoc" with her plans.

Stating that she - and her entire team - had been awake for 30 hours straight in an attempt to find a solution, she confirmed that "delivery delays" meant the residency couldn't open as planned.

"Half my team have Covid and it's been impossible to finish the show," she said, before adding that the team had simply "run out of time".

"It's been impossible to finish the show," she added. "I can't give you what I have right now and I'm gutted."

