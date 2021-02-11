Adele Reveals '30' Tracklisting

Adele has revealed the full tracklisting to her incoming album '30'.

The new album will be released on November 19th, and it's already become the most pre-saved album in the history of Apple Music.

New single 'Easy On Me' rocketed to No. 1 on the UK charts, with Adele now revealing the tracklisting for '30' in full.

Opening with 'Strangers By Nature' it contains some intriguing title choices - 'Oh My God' and 'I Drink Wine' anyone...? - while also nodding to a jazz interlude.

Find the tracklisting in full below.

1. Strangers by Nature

2. Easy on Me

3. My Little Love

4. Cry Your Heart Out

5. Oh My God

6. Can I Get It

7. I Drink Wine

8. All Night Parking (With Erroll Garner) Interlude

9. Woman Like Me

10. Hold On

11. To Be Loved

12. Love Is a Game

Bonus Tracks:

13. Wild Wild West

14. Can’t Be Together

15. Easy on Me (With Chris Stapleton)

- - -