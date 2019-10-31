Adele Re-Visited Her Glastonbury Performance In Style

Adele re-visited her Glastonbury headline set alongside the nation last night (June 28th).

The singer smashed her headline set in 2016, a mixture of her warm personality, engaging humour, and - naturally - that stellar catalogue.

The set was played in full by the BBC last night (June 28th), and Adele decided to watch along.

Warning fans she was "five ciders deep" the singer even retrieved her dress from the night - illustration her seven stone weight loss.

Amongst the people commenting on her Instagram was Skepta, who joked: "Finally got your Instagram password lol..."

