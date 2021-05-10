Adele Previews New Single 'Easy On Me'

Adele has begun teasing her new single 'Easy On Me'.

The record-breaking artist's new album '30' is at the centre of frenzied speculation with fans believing it will be released before the end of the year.

Shortly after overhauling her social media accounts, Adele has now begun teasing new material.

Her single 'Easy On Me' is out on October 15th, and the first preview has been placed online.

Adele is shown in a black and white clip, seated in a car pushing a cassette into the stereo.

Piano notes are heard and then... it cuts to black.

So, is it a ballad? How will '30' separate itself from the rest of her work?

Check out the teaser below.

Easy On Me - October 15 pic.twitter.com/7HRvxAfEqy — Adele (@Adele) October 5, 2021

- - -