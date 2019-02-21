Adam Rom Prepares To Soar With 'Curse'

Summer's here, and the time is right for Adam Rom.

Debut single 'Obvious' impacted as the first rays of summer emerged, a spicy piece of alt-pop rooted in that stubborn, searing vocal.

Now the vocalist returns with 'Curse', a peak-time summer anthem for party-goers across the land.

The digitised trop-pop landscape ripples underneath, with Adam Rom picking apart the moment when a relationship turns sour.

It's a song about inner conflict, but it's done in such a buoyant, infectious way you can't help but be swept up.

He explains: “Curse’ is pretty much about when relationships go wrong - and the head vs heart scenario that comes up so often during those uncertain times,” Adam explains. “I think that feeling of inner conflict is super relatable, it’s something so many people have been through and I wanted to get that across with this record.”

It's Chet Faker with a tropical twist, mura masa with some Justin Bieber flair - it's Adam Rom.

Tune in now.

