Adam Green Returns With New Album, Graphic Novel

New York songwriter Adam Green is set to return later this year with new album 'Engine Of Paradise'.

A true polymath Adam Green has dipped into songwriting, production, visual arts, film making and more, each bearing his unique stamp.

New album 'Engine Of Paradise' is his 10th, and it will be released on August 28th through Danger Mouse' imprint 30th Century Records.

A bold return, the new record features Florence + The Machine, while it will be accompanied by a full graphic novel.

Said tome is titled War And Paradise, and it will be released concurrently with the incoming album.

The project is led by delicately etched new song 'Freeze My Love', whose kinetic rhythms drive towards that luxurious conclusion.

He explains: "Freeze My Love" is like a road-trip song where your Corvette is a JPG filled with flesh cruising towards a blockchain horizon. I think it's a pretty song, I wish there was a radio station that played it continuously."

Catch Adam Green will play the following shows:

October

18 Glaskow CCA

19 Manchester Soup Kitchen

20 Bristol Thekla

22 London EartH

Photo Credit: Pete Voelker

