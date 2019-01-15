Adam French is a craftsmen.

The songwriter will spend hours on a single line, twisting and revising it to suit his needs.

A pair of EPs underlined his ability, while the Cheshire artist intends to release a full length album later in the year.

The second preview of that LP comes in the form of new single 'The Only Living Thing', which drops on streaming services a few moments ago.

Tightly defined, highly emotive, 'The Only Living Thing' comes equipped with some dazzling, cinematic visuals.

Actor Charley Palmer Rothwell - who recently worked on the film Dunkirk, among other projects - takes the lead role, with the video focussing on the shared experiences between two damaged people.

Speaking on the track, Adam states:

"The track is about realisation, that everything you previously had was all that you ever needed and more. Two people sharing the same pain, coming to terms with the fact that they might need to look backwards in order to move forwards. Love is an interesting beast. I've always been fond of videos that tell love stories in interesting ways, but this one's different for so many reasons. I'm sure a lot of people can relate to longing for companionship."

Tune in now.

Catch Adam French at the following shows:

March

26 Manchester Band on The Wall

28 Brighton Green Door Store

29 Nottingham Beta (Rock City)

April

1 London Oslo

3 Glasgow The Garage (Attic Bar)

5 Dublin The Sound House

